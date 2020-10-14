Ill. Medical Group Can't Duck Ex-Worker's Stock Cash Out Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday refused to let a physicians group defeat accusations that it unlawfully failed to pay a former employee the fair $1 million value of her shares in the company because she challenged an impending asset sale. U.S. District Judge John Lee said he wouldn't grant DuPage Medical Group Ltd. summary judgment in Kelly Stankiewicz's lawsuit because a trier of fact will need to resolve whether the medical group allowed her to postpone her planned departure from July 31, 2017, to Aug. 31, 2017, two weeks after the group's planned transaction would have allegedly increased her shares'...

