California Resources Gets OK For $4B Debt-Swap Plan

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave California-based energy company California Resources Corp. the go-ahead to swap more than $4.3 billion in debt for equity in a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan. At a remote hearing, counsel for CRC told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones that there was no opposition to its Chapter 11 plan, which will swap its term loans and first-lien notes for ownership in the reorganized company and pay general unsecured creditors in full. "We are happy to be here in such a relatively short amount of time," CRC counsel James Bromley said. Oil and natural gas exploration and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS