GM Asks 6th Circ. To Revive RICO Suit Against Fiat Chrysler

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:42 PM EDT) -- General Motors Co. urged the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday to revive its racketeering suit accusing rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of stashing millions in foreign bank accounts to funnel bribes to senior auto workers union officials and planting moles within GM to corrupt collective bargaining. GM asked the appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman's dismissal of the Michigan federal suit against Fiat Chrysler and its subsidiary FCA US LLC, arguing that the district judge got it wrong when he found that GM's injuries are too indirect to satisfy the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act's proximate cause...

