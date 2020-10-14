Soup Co. Says Contractor Broke Deal, Spilled Trade Secrets

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A soup brand has accused a Mexican supplier in Texas federal court of failing to deliver on a contract for packaged beef chili destined for Texas prison commissaries and stealing the company's trade secrets. New England Country Foods said in a complaint Tuesday that Empacadora Frape SA de CV, its U.S. arm and several executives held its raw goods "hostage" after it became clear they couldn't manufacture and export the finished product per a supply agreement, and instead used the company's trade secret formula to pursue contracts with other customers. "[Empacadora] knew or should have known of their inability to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS