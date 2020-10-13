Nissan Inks $4M Deal With CFPB Over Repossessed Vehicles

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Nissan has agreed to pay a $4 million penalty to put to rest allegations it wrongly repossessed vehicles and deceived customers into paying higher fees, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday. Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., an auto-financing subsidiary of Nissan North America Inc., must also pay out up to $1 million in redress to consumers whose vehicles were wrongfully repossessed and credit any outstanding account charges associated with those repossessions, according to a consent order filed with the CFPB. Specifically, the CFPB said that from 2013 to September 2020, Nissan repossessed hundreds of vehicles from consumers who had already made...

