Chesapeake Energy Nabs $85M Ch. 11 Bid For Okla. Wells

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Chesapeake Energy Corp. has told a Texas bankruptcy court that it has accepted an $85 million stalking horse bid for its Oklahoma drilling operations from Blackwell Group-created Tapstone Energy Co. In papers filed Tuesday, the company asked the court to approve Tapstone's stalking horse offer for 736,000 acres of oil and gas leases in Oklahoma and northern Texas as it heads toward an auction of the assets in two weeks. Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 protection in June with more than $9 billion of debt and a plan to convert about $7 billion of that debt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS