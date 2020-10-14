Mining Co. Urges 10th Circ. To Back Award In Gold Mine Fight

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A unit of Canada's Goldgroup Mining Inc. urged the Tenth Circuit to uphold a $400,000 award in its decadelong dispute with a precious metals investor over a Mexican gold mine, telling the court the investor gave up its ability to argue arbitration had been waived. In a brief Tuesday, Goldgroup Resources said a Colorado federal court rightly rejected the argument the mining company forfeited its right to arbitration. It said DynaResource Inc. and DynaResource de Mexico SA de CV, together referred to as DynaResources, have incorrectly claimed the Colorado federal court didn't rule on whether or not Goldgroup surrendered its right to arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS