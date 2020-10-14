Green Groups Call EPA Chemical Emissions Rule 'Weak'

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Eleven environmental groups have asked the D.C. Circuit to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule regulating toxic emissions for roughly 200 chemical plants, saying the "weak" rule leaves still leaves those living in areas surrounding those plants exposed to unacceptable cancer risks. Those plants emit more than 7,400 tons a year of dangerous air pollutants, including at least 2,000 pounds of ethylene oxide, according to Earthjustice, which is representing the organizations in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday. Though the EPA updated the Miscellaneous Organic Chemical Manufacturing, or MON, rule earlier this year, residents near the plants are exposed to cancer risks...

