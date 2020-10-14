Willkie, Kirkland Guide Tech Co.'s $2.6B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Supply chain software business E2open said Wednesday it's going public through a merger with blank check company CC Neuberger in a deal valuing it at $2.57 billion that's guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Austin, Texas-based E2open said in a statement that its deal with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I involves a total equity raise of $1.1 billion, including a fully committed common stock investment of $520 million. Blank-check companies, or special purpose acquisition companies, secure money through IPOs to take private companies public, usually within 24 months after the offering. The shell companies generally...

