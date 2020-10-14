Apple Gets Restitution, Injunction Cut From Keyboard Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has cut out claims for an injunction, restitution and other equitable relief from a proposed class action alleging Apple Inc. sold laptops with defective keyboards, finding the consumers failed to show money damages wouldn't make them whole. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila found that because the class' claims are based on overpaying and lack of refunds, they have an adequate remedy at law seeking damages and cannot seek equitable relief. As such, the judge dismissed with prejudice their claims under the state's Unfair Competition Law and other claims to the extent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS