ERISA Can't Trump Retirement Program, Calif. Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- An anti-tax group's challenge to a California retirement savings program stems from "misstatements" about what the program requires and is "divorced" from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the Golden State has told the Ninth Circuit. The state filed a brief Tuesday urging the appeals court to affirm the dismissal of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association's lawsuit targeting the CalSavers program, which channels part of California workers' earnings into individual retirement accounts, arguing that the program doesn't impose the type of duties that would trigger ERISA preemption. The advocacy group's "arguments are based largely on misstatements about what CalSavers actually requires...

