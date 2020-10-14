Juul Fights Pro-Vape Campaign Staffers' Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Canvassers for a Juul-backed San Francisco political campaign should not be granted class certification in an overtime suit, the e-cigarette company argued, because they failed to show Juul had an employment relationship with them or that they share similar circumstances. Juul asked a California federal judge Tuesday to deny the campaign staffers' class certification motion in a proposed class and collective action alleging Juul failed to pay overtime when the staffers worked more than 40 hours per week on the campaign to overturn a San Francisco vaping ban. Juul alleged that the lead plaintiff, Maria De La Luz Perez Bautista, could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS