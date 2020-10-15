Contractors Scramble Amid Ban On Some Anti-Bias Trainings

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent guidance on implementing a controversial executive order barring contractors from certain types of racial sensitivity training has thrown up a compliance wrinkle that suggests alleged violations of the policy may be investigated earlier than anticipated. Although the order applies to contracts beginning Nov. 21, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said in guidance earlier this month that it can begin investigating related claims straight away using its existing authority. The immediacy of the OFCCP's pronouncement significantly affects how quickly contractors, who had expected to have a couple months to review and possibly overhaul...

