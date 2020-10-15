Parkland Victims Rip FBI's Bid To Get Suit Tossed

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The families of students killed in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday blasted the federal government's efforts to convince a judge to reconsider a ruling that kept their suit alive, calling it an improper attempt at a "second bite at the apple." The families said the government's attempt at getting their Federal Tort Claims Act suit dismissed after U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas refused to toss it simply relitigates issues and arguments that were already made before the judge. The arguments "rest on mischaracterizations of the applicable law" and "rely on straw-man distortions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS