Latham Steers Xenia Hotels' Planned $200M Debt Deal

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is representing Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. in connection with its plan to raise $200 million through the sale of a new round of senior secured notes, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Florida-based real estate investment trust. Xenia is planning to offer $200 million worth of notes due in 2025 at an interest rate of 6.375%. The company said Wednesday it plans to use proceeds in part to pay down debt. The planned offering comes on the heels of a similar deal the company did this summer, selling a $300 million batch of notes also...

