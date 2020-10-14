In Latest Round, VC Fund Ups M1 Finance Stake By $45M

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New York venture capital fund led by Goodwin Procter doubled down on its stake in a Cooley-led Chicago fintech startup that manages more than $2 billion in assets, fueling M1 Finance's latest $45 million funding round on Wednesday. Left Lane Capital was the leading fund behind the app's Series C, a funding round that came only four months after the startup's Series B, through which it raised $33 million in June. Left Lane Capital had been behind that round too. "The M1 team pioneered no-fee investing and fractional shares, and we're confident they'll continue to be at the forefront of personal...

