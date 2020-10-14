Nipsey Hussle's Brother Sues Crips LLC Over 'Marathon' Mark

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The brother of rapper Nipsey Hussle has filed suit in California federal court alleging that Crips LLC, a holding company that claims an affiliation with the Crips street gang, is infringing the late artist's "Marathon" trademarks. Samiel Asghedom is the brother of Hussle — whose real name was Ermias Asghedom — and filed the lawsuit Saturday against Crips LLC individually and as an administrator of Hussle's estate, saying the holding company is infringing he and his brother's "Marathon" trademarks with merchandise and an application filed last year with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Asghedom says his brother was long associated...

