Driller Dodges Sanctions Bid But Gets Discovery Warning

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge warned Gulfport Energy Corp. on Wednesday to speed up its discovery responses in a case in which mineral owners say the company and others drilled where they didn't belong, but stopped short of sanctioning it. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson chastised Gulfport and others, saying they need to move faster in discovery, and gave Gulfport and Rice Drilling D LLC several weeks to turn over records of leases and contracts related to drilling in the Point Pleasant formation of the Utica Shale. Largely granting motions to compel production from mineral owners who say the companies were...

