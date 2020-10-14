Lieff Cabraser Vies For Lead Role In ComEd RICO Suits

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A team led by Lieff Cabraser is contending with longtime energy attorneys for a lead role in civil racketeering proposed class claims brought against Commonwealth Edison Co. by the Illinois electric company's customers over admitted bribery of Illinois lawmakers. The Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP team, which includes Keller Rohrback LLP and Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym Ltd., touts its widespread experience and national success in complex class suits, while Chanen & Olstein says it should be in the lead because it's teamed up with longtime energy attorneys who bring a deep-rooted understanding of the relationship between ComEd and...

