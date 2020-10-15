Ex-Tribe Members Say DOI Can't Dodge Disenrollment Fight

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Disenrolled members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan have asked a D.C. federal court to restore their status in the tribe, alleging U.S. Department of the Interior officials violated federal law by refusing to step in to protect their rights. Julia Cavazos and dozens of other disenrolled members of the Saginaw Chippewa tribe in their complaint Wednesday challenged a Jan. 30 decision by Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney, in which Sweeney said the DOI didn't have the authority to help resolve the membership dispute. The ex-members claim they were all disenrolled from the tribe between 2016...

