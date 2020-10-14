Craft Pot Growers Latest To Sue Illinois Over Licensing Delays

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Advocacy group Illinois Craft Cannabis Association is asking a judge to order Illinois to issue craft grower, infuser and transportation licenses after they were indefinitely delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, joining a slew of businesses suing over the Prairie State's cannabis licensing scheme. The association, which represents more than 35 businesses hoping for these licenses, says Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has continued to delay the licenses as applicants rack up millions of dollars in rent, payroll costs and fees. "Every day that passes without the licenses being awarded causes significant ongoing damage to the license applicants," the group said in a...

