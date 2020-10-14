6th Circ. Revives DaVita's Dialysis Discrimination Claims

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday revived DaVita Inc.'s claims that an Ohio hospital's health plan flouted the anti-discrimination provisions of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act and Employee Retirement Income Security Act by eliminating in-network coverage for dialysis, overturning an Ohio federal judge's dismissal of the suit last year. The opinion resurrects allegations that Marietta Memorial Hospital, its employee health plan and Medical Benefits Mutual Life Insurance Co. flouted ERISA and the MSPA by failing to offer in-network coverage of dialysis and by reimbursing dialysis providers like DaVita at "strikingly low" rates. In reaching its decision, the Sixth Circuit held that the...

