Hedge Funder Lands Plea Deal After Case Survives Gov't Flub

Law360, New York (October 14, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund operator charged with lying to an investor who staked him and a former partner to $20 million has reached a plea deal, according to a filing linked to a Manhattan federal judge's Tuesday decision not to dismiss the case for the prosecution's failure to properly share evidence. Defendant Niket Jain reached an agreement with the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, according to a filing before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who on Tuesday canceled a scheduled Nov. 23 trial date. The filing does not specify the details of the deal and counsel for Jain as well as representatives...

