Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC In September

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Lobbyists at the Federal Communications Commission focused on an array of issues last month, asking the agency to reexamine its wireless health and safety guidelines, finalize a spectrum-sharing proposal and grant a broadband infrastructure petition, among other hot topics. According to four weeks of FCC records, attorneys submitted 865 ex parte filings, which are disclosures that parties lobbying the FCC must file to detail conversations and meetings with agency commissioners and staff. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 and a sampling of what they discussed. Kevin Mottus Kevin Mottus, outreach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS