TravelPass Settles Antitrust Claims With Red Roof Inn

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Travelpass Group LLC and Red Roof Inn have agreed to end the booking site's claims over an alleged scheme that kept it from bidding on search terms and the hotel chain's counterclaims for trademark infringement. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III issued an order on Wednesday dismissing TravelPass' antitrust claims against Red Roof Inn in its suit targeting a number of hotel chains for allegedly conspiring to stop bidding on advertising search terms that involve their brand names. The hotel chains have accused TravelPass of infringement and deceptive advertising for allegedly using their names and logos. TravelPass and Red Roof...

