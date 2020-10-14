Advocates Urge FCC Not To Cut Oversight Of AT&T DSL Lines

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Six trade and advocacy groups called on the Federal Communications Commission to reel back its deregulatory agenda toward broadband in light of AT&T's recent announcement that it would be sunsetting its DSL lines, claiming the agency's trajectory could risk disconnections for millions. In comments on Wednesday, Communications Workers of America, Public Knowledge, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Next Century Cities, Common Cause and the Greenlining Institute urged the FCC to withdraw a draft order that would promote a "light-touch" regulatory framework for broadband. The FCC has claimed that the draft order would return the internet to a regulatory classification in which...

