USAA Hit With $85M Penalty Over 'Unsafe' Risk Management

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- USAA has been slapped with an $85 million penalty stemming from its allegedly "unsafe or unsound" banking risk management, compliance processes and information technology risk governance, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday. According to the regulator, the bank has failed to implement and maintain banking risk management and IT risk governance protocols. Specifically, the bank has deficiencies in "all three lines of defense:" first-line business units, independent risk management and internal audits, the OCC said in a consent order. As a result, USAA has violated the Military Lending Act and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, the OCC...

