Location Tracking Co. Hits Insurer With Coverage Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A location tracking company said Wednesday that Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. misrepresented and wrongfully denied coverage after it incurred business losses when Verizon and Sprint stopped providing location data to track truck drivers. Lockandlocate LLC told a California federal judge that Hiscox falsely promised it would provide coverage if Lockandlocate lost access to location data and induced it to buy a business interruption policy in 2018. The company is accusing Hiscox of breach of duty, fraud, intentional misrepresentation and violation of California business and profession codes. Lockandlocate is seeking restitution, monetary relief and damages to be determined at a jury trial....

