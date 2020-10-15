Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Contractor Slips RICO Claims In Puerto Rico Power Grid Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday tossed racketeering claims against an energy company and its subsidiary accused of bribing federal officials to land the contract restoring Puerto Rico's power grid after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017, but deferred ruling on two remaining claims that may ultimately be removed from federal court.

In a 12-page mixed order, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola ruled that engineering company MasTec Inc. failed to establish that Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions conspired in a longstanding racketeering scheme.

"After careful review, the court agrees with the defendants that MasTec has failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!