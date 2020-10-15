Seafood Groups Want DC Circ. To Let Them Fight Wind Farm

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Seafood industry groups are asking the D.C. Circuit to revive their fight against a New York offshore wind farm lease, saying that when a lower court blocked their challenge, it upheld a process designed to short-circuit public input and effectively barred future challenges to the project. Fisheries Survival Fund and other trade groups told an appellate panel on Wednesday that the lower court was wrong when it said they couldn't yet bring a National Environmental Policy Act challenge to the $42.5 million lease awarded to Statoil Wind US LLC by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Though the district court determined there...

