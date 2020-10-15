Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Janitorial Co. Says Insurer Must Cover Workers' BIPA Suits

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois janitorial services company asked a federal judge Wednesday to grant it summary judgment in a dispute over whether its insurer must defend it in two lawsuits alleging it violated the state's biometric privacy law, saying those claims allege an "employment practices wrongful act" under its policy.

Vonachen Services Inc. said that its policy with Twin City Fire Insurance Co. defines an "employment practices wrongful act" as a "breach of any oral, written, or implied employment contract, including, without limitation, any obligation arising from a personnel manual, employee handbook, or policy statement." Vonachen's employee handbooks state that it will "comply...

