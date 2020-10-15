Judge OKs $3.5M Deal To End Swag Buyers' Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has signed off on a $3.5 million settlement, $1.1 million of which will go toward attorney fees, that a class of buyers reached with four merchandise companies that conspired to fix the prices of promotional gear. Gennex Media LLC, Custom Wristbands Inc., Zaappaaz Inc. and Netbrands Media Corp. each agreed to chip in to the $3.5 million fund, according to the motion for final settlement approval that U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas signed off on Wednesday. The court also approved a request from the purchasers and interim class counsel Burns Charest LLP for one-third of the settlement fund...

