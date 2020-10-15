Abu Dhabi Sells $2.1B Stake In Gas Infrastructure Assets

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- State-owned oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said Thursday it's sold a 20% stake in its gas pipeline assets to the country's pension fund and a national holding company for $2.1 billion. ADNOC said in a statement that its divestment to Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and state-owned holding company ADQ continues a pattern of deals with domestic and international investors and allows it to tap into long-term equity capital while maintaining operating and ownership control over its assets. "Their engagement highlights and underlines the attractiveness and long-term value creation potential of our unique energy assets to the global investment community,...

