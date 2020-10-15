NLRB Says Frontier Must Consult Union Over I-9s

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications Corp. will have to enter collective bargaining over its request that employees fill out entirely new I-9 forms since the telecom company could fire a worker for an incomplete or missing form, a National Labor Relations Board judge said. The remedy comes after the judge found Wednesday that Frontier violated the National Labor Relations Act by not putting its request through a local Communications Workers of America union before asking employees directly. The judge said the union deserved a say in how the telecom company verified U.S. employment eligibility, despite Frontier's argument that complying with federal law was not...

