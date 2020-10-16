Feds Say There's 'Nothing Unlawful' In Parks Leader's Status

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies told a D.C. federal court Thursday that there was "nothing unlawful" about the delegation of duties to the current head of the National Park Service after environmental groups claimed she had been appointed illegally without first being confirmed. Margaret Everson has directorial duties but is not actually the park service's acting director and therefore her role within the agency does not violate the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause, the Trump administration said. The clause, cited in a Sept. 30 motion by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Western Watersheds Project seeking to oust Everson, requires that the president nominate...

