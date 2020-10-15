Judge Extends Deadline For Prisoners To Claim Virus Checks

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday pushed back the deadline for incarcerated individuals to claim coronavirus stimulus payments and ordered the Internal Revenue Service to send the necessary paperwork to any prisoners who may qualify. Prisoners will have until Nov. 4 to mail the IRS a claim for an economic impact payment, and the IRS will be required to mail the requisite tax forms and a notice to prisoners incarcerated during the coronavirus pandemic but previously denied the payments, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton in Oakland said. Prisoners filed suit in August, arguing that the U.S. government failed to follow the...

