Real Estate Rumors: Mast, Finmarc, 13th Floor Homes

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Mast Capital has landed approval for a condo project in Miami Beach, Florida, The Real Deal reported Thursday. The developer has gotten the green light for an 85-foot, 216-unit project at 4000 Alton Road where Mast earlier had sought to build a 140-foot tower but was unable to get zoning for that height, according to the report. The Foundation School of Montgomery County has reached a deal to extend its lease for 19,363 square feet of space at a building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is a restructuring of a lease at 220 Girard St., which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS