US Merck Prevails In Vaccine IP Battle Against Pfizer

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 8:29 PM BST) -- A London judge hit Pfizer Inc. with a one-two punch on Thursday, invalidating a patent for its top-selling Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine and also saying the pharmaceutical giant's infringement claims against rival Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. had failed. The decision from High Court Judge Richard Meade follows an eight-day trial this summer at which claimant Merck Sharp & Dohme argued for revocation of the patent, registered to Wyeth LLC, which is now part of Pfizer. In response to the suit, Pfizer filed counterclaims saying Merck's proposed pneumonia vaccine infringed its patent. Judge Meade's 44-page judgment concluded otherwise, saying Pfizer's infringement...

