3rd Circ. Says Knife Threats Don't Bar Deportation Relief

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel reversed an order categorically barring a Salvadoran man from deportation relief, ruling that his knife threats against a man he believed was robbing him did not constitute a crime involving moral turpitude. In a published opinion issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel unanimously found the New Jersey statute that Lazaro Javier Larios was convicted under covered too broad a range of infractions to constitute a crime involving moral turpitude, sending the suit back to the Board of Immigration appeals. "A threat to commit that particular 'crime of violence' would include a threat to 'chip[] away at the patio...

