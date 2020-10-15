Text-Messaging Health Provider Scores $118M From PE Firms

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Digital health care platform 98point6, working with Wilson Sonsini, said Thursday it landed $118 million in its latest funding round as the company, which allows patients to seek treatment via text messages, is seeing a rise in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seattle-based 98point6 Inc. said in a news release that the Series E financing would help fund its growth as more patients look for ways to connect with health care providers virtually because of concerns about coronavirus. Since the end of 2019, 98point6 said its membership has increased 274% to include more than 240 commercial partners and 3 million members....

