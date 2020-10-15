'High Profile' Toxic Site At Center Of Exide's Ch. 11 Fight

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A California official told a Delaware judge Thursday that one of the Golden State's more "high profile" contaminated sites will be left a greater public threat if battery maker Exide Holdings Inc. is permitted to abandon the site as part of its Chapter 11 plan. During the first day of confirmation proceedings on the company's Chapter 11 plan in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, multiple witnesses offered testimony related to a battle over Exide's plan to abandon its remediation duties at a former battery recycling facility in Vernon, California. "This is a highly contaminated site," said Grant Cope,...

