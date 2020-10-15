NJ Nursing Home Must Pay Workers For 401(k) Lapse

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey nursing home that botched its employees' 401(k) plan must pay missed matching contributions — but not amounts workers would have contributed from their paychecks — a three-member National Labor Relations Board panel wrote Wednesday, partially reversing an agency judge's earlier decision. Alameda Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Inc. owes $30,000 total to 10 employees for allowing their 401(k) plans to lapse for nearly a year in violation of federal law, according to the NLRB decision. NLRB Chairman John Ring and members Marvin Kaplan and William Emanuel said the healthcare facility must make the workers whole for "its unlawful...

