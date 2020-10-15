Judge Freezes Assets Of Chinese Billionaire Tied To Bannon

Law360, New York (October 15, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday barred the transfer of assets tied to exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui in a loan dispute, including a swanky New York City apartment and a $27.9 million yacht that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was arrested on in an unrelated case. New York Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager made the ruling following oral arguments in a suit brought by Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund LP against the billionaire, who is in exile from China. The investment fund says Guo, through entities he controlled, refused to pay back money from a $30 million loan deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS