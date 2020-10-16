Equipment Rental Co. Says Rival's Keyless Start Infringes IP

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Nevada construction equipment rental company has accused a competitor in Texas federal court of ripping off its keyless ignition technology that helps track and control equipment use remotely, after executives from the competitor set up meetings with the patent designer to purportedly discuss purchasing agreements. Ahern Rentals Inc. said in a complaint filed Thursday that Missouri-based EquipmentShare.com Inc. set up a meeting in 2016 with Ahern patent designer Daniel Abshire to discuss how the system works and how to address connectivity issues. Before the meeting, EquipmentShare allegedly told Ahern Rentals it was interested in purchasing the patent but then ignored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS