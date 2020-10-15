Eni Gets Green Light In Nigeria Offshore Oil Block Doc Bid

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Italian energy giant Eni was given the green light Thursday to subpoena asset recovery and litigation finance companies that it has accused of being involved in a shady deal to fund litigation in Italy relating to an allegedly corrupt Nigerian offshore oil deal. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware signed off on Eni SpA's ex parte petition on Thursday with little fanfare, just nine days after it was filed. The companies being targeted in the litigation, which include Poplar Falls LLC and various Drumcliffe Partners entities, were not notified of and have not entered appearances in the case. Eni told...

