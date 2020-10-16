9th Circ. Says Navajos Lack Standing For Ariz. Vote Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower-court decision not to allow Navajo Nation members living on the tribe's reservation in Arizona more time to submit their ballots for the upcoming election, saying the members had not shown that a court order could solve any mailing delays they may face. Six Navajo Nation members had sought to overturn a Sept. 25 ruling by an Arizona federal judge denying a preliminary injunction that would have required three Arizona counties to accept ballots from Navajo voters postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, instead of received that day. The members argued that delays in the...

