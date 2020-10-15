Sony Faces TM Suit Over Future's 'High Off Life' Album Name

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A rapper who notes that he's won five Central Pennsylvania Hip-Hop Awards hit Sony Music Holdings Inc. with a trademark infringement suit in federal court Thursday, alleging that the top-selling rapper Future's album "High Off Life" ripped off the Keystone State rapper's High Off Life clothing line. High Off Life LLC, whose founder Zach Richards goes by the name Phene — a play on the word "fiend" — says Future's May 2020 album, and its corresponding "High Off Life" merchandise, infringe on the trademarks Richards was issued in September 2018 and March 2019. The suit seeks unspecified damages and also names...

