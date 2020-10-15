Judge's Law School Gig Questioned In Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former Ohio State University graduate student is seeking the recusal of the federal magistrate judge overseeing her sexual harassment suit against the university because the judge's employment with the college as an adjunct law professor raises conflicts of interest. Meng Huang urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsey M. Vascura on Thursday to recuse herself from the suit in which Huang alleges that her doctoral adviser Giorgio Rizzoni subjected her to sexual harassment and defamation and that the university failed to properly investigate her complaint. Judge Vascura's position as an adjunct professor at OSU's Moritz College of Law precludes her from continuing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS