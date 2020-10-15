Pot Co. Exec Says Atty Played Both Sides In Failed Buyout

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis company CEO claimed that her former attorney failed to withdraw himself from proceedings stemming from a soured buyout deal even though he had a conflict of interest, and that he used information gleaned from his attorney-client relationship to harm her interests. Maria Camacho, CEO of south Los Angeles cannabis business Exclusive Caregivers of California Inc., alleged in a complaint lodged Tuesday that Kaver Law Office PC attorney Andrew M. Kaver failed to recuse himself from conflicts of interest in two court cases and one arbitration proceeding involving Camacho, her entities and a Canadian business that she had...

