McGahn Subpoena Case Again Returns To Full DC Circ.

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit ruled Thursday it will once again rehear a dispute over the House of Representatives' authority to compel testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn, a case that has significant ramifications on the chamber's oversight power and a battle over President Donald Trump's tax returns. In a three-page per curiam order, the appellate court said a majority of its active judges voted in favor of the House Judiciary Committee's en banc review request last month to examine a divided three-judge panel's August finding that said Congress lacks the authority to bring such a suit. The 2-1 panel decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS